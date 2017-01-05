Nashikites should take initiative for cleanliness of rivers: Dr Singh

New Nashik : Like Godavari river, Nandini river is also flowing in Nashik city, but condition of these rivers has become very critical. Nashikites should take initiative to change situation of these rivers. Two groups Rachana and Sangharsh have been formed now. Nashikites should come forward to prove importance of water along with cleanliness of the rivers, urged senior water conservationist Dr. Rajendra Singh.

Dnyanwardhini Vidya Prasarak Mandal in Nashik city had conducted awareness among students throughout the entire year over water and waste management and explained them importance of cleanliness and water.

As a next stage of this, secretary of the Mandal Gopal Patil organised a meeting to include office bearers of various educational institutes in the city in this project. Dr. Rajendra Singh who arrived to provide his guidance in this meeting expressed his thoughts in a media briefing.

He informed that highest number of farmers commit suicides in Maharashtra. Principal reason behind this is drought like situation and other reasons.

Though water is available in large quantity here, farmers find themselves in difficulty in absence of government planning. There is a need to create awareness at school level to explain importance of water to the next generation. As there is no knowledge about water, water scarcity is being felt, Dr. Rajendra Singh alleged.

Rachana group will create awareness through the way of peace and will follow up the matter with the government. High Court had passed an order regarding Godavari river one year back, but this shows that contempt of the court is taking place. Both Godavari and Nandini rivers are pride of Nashikites and they should take initiative to beautify them, he asked. Rajesh Pandit and office bearers from various educational institutes were also present.