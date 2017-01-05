Wisdomites rock at rocking band competition

Nashik: Senior group of Wisdom High International School performed brilliantly to bag 1st prize in recently held ‘Rocking Band Interschool Competition’. Both, senior and junior groups from Wisdom High International School CIE and ICSE had participated in the event and the senior group performed their way to bag the top position.

Damini Manerikar and Shreyas Dixit were declared as ‘Best Singers’ while Arya Danech was declared as Best Musician. The honour of best lyricist went to Mansi Ahire and Kanak Gupta. The musical show was judged by Sanjay Gite, Dhananjay Dhumal and Lata Dhumal.