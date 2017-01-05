Sandipotsav-2017 festival begins at Sandip Foundation

Nashik: The mega event ‘Sandipotsav 2017’ was recently inaugurated amidst great fervour and enthusiasm at Sandip Foundation’s Engineering, Polytechnic & Pharmacy colleges.

Students came dressed in zombie and cartoon pattern outfits. A quiz competition, Antakshari and Mr. & Miss events were organised for them. Dr. M P Ray, Principal, SIEM inaugurated the Art Gallery.

Dr. R G Tated, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sandip University, Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal, SITRC, Dr. M P Ray, Principal, SIEM, Dr. A G Jadhav, Principal, SIPS, Prof. P N Patil, Principal SP, Prof. Sandeep Pawar, Principal, SIP, Dean (Admin) Dr. Rakesh Patil, Dean (Academics) Dr. P R Baviskar, Dean (Admin) Prof. N L Bhirud, Dean (Academics) Prof. A S Dube, gathering coordinators Prof. K L Bidkar and Dr. A D Potgantwar, staff and students were present.

Sandip Foundation’s chairman Dr. Sandip Kumar Jha, general manager Mohini Patil and mentor Prof. P I Patil given their warm wishes for the festival.