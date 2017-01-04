Start preparations for elections, instructs SEC Saharia

Nashik: The election programme for general elections for 26 Zilla Parishads and 296 Panchayat Samiti’s and municipal elections will be declared soon. The State Election Commissioner hinted this yesterday. The Model Code of Conduct is likely to be enforced sometime next week and administration should start preparations for the elections, ordered State Election Commissioner J S Saharia to the district administration. Instructions have also been issued to table report about poll preparations within next 15 days.

The State Election Commissioner reviewed poll preparedness through a video conferencing yesterday on the backdrop of upcoming ZP, Panchayat Samiti and municipal elections. Some instructions have been issued. The provisional voters list will be published on January 5. Objections on it will be registered till January 17. The final list will be declared on January 21. 1200-1400 voters should be attached to each election centre during ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections. It is responsibility of the District Collector and the Divisional Commissioner to conduct polls smoothly. Orders have been issued to take every measure on the lines of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Considering number of Panchayat Samitis in the district, officials of Deputy District Collector rank should be appointed as returning officer for each Panchayat Samiti. Officials of tehsildar rank should be appointed as assistant returning officer, it has been asked. Information about requirement of election centre employees for each election centre and electronic voting machines must be conveyed to the State Election Commission by January 15, it has been instructed.

3500 election centres have been prepared for 78 groups and 146 blocks in Nashik district. 17,500 employees (5 for each election centre) plus 10% reserved employees amounting to total 18000 employees will be required, informed the district administration.

Around 7,500-8,000 electronic voting machines will be required for the elections. Currently district has 5,000 EVMs and remaining EVMs will be brought from Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 1,300 election centres will be formed for NMC elections. 8,000 employees will be required for election centres, but NMC informed the State Election Commission that there is a requirement of 10,000 employees.