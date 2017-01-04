Scrap market to be demolished on Sat

Nashik : The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation has completed all the preparations to demolish illegal scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road. Review of the preparations was taken on last Friday. It has been decided to demolish the market on January 7 in a meeting between the Police Commissioner and NMC officials. Discussions were held over providing police protection in the meeting and administration is making the final preparations.

The NMC administration had earlier declared to remove the market on January 2, but it was stated that it was postponed as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was scheduled to attend Mega Health Check-up Camp (Maha Arogya Shivir) on January 2.

Following all these happenings, the meeting of the NMC officials and the Police Commissioner was held at the city police commissionerate. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, DCP Vijay Patil, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Bahiram and other officials were present. It has been clarified that date of January 7 has been fixed to take action against the scrap market. Discussions over final planning took place then.

As police personnel on large scale will be deployed during the action, NMC should make arrangement of human resources and machineries, asked the Police Commissioner to the NMC officials. The copy of micro planning made by the NMC was given to the police. 7 squads have been formed to take action. Besides this additional employees, vehicles and machineries will be kept ready, clarified the NMC officials.

A period of one-and-half year has been passed after Mumbai High Court and Supreme Court order asking to remove the scrap market. Former corporator Dilip Datir fought for this. Scrap dealers have set up 746 shops in residential area. All these shops are illegal. They will be demolished. Thousands of quintals of scrap material is lying in these shops. Scrap dealers have three more days to shift this material. If they failed to shift the material, the NMC will destroy it on the spot and the expenditure will be recovered from the scrap dealers.