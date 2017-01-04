NMC ward structuring; Hearing over objections on Jan 6

Nashik: The hearing over the objections over new ward structuring for upcoming municipal elections will be conducted in the court of judge S R Sharma on January 6.

Harshal Jadhav has filed a complaint in Nashik’s civil court about new NMC ward structuring. However, the civil court rejected his complaint by stating that it has no right to conduct hearing about this and gave a period to the complainant to go to the higher court. It had passed a status quo order to take any action about the ward structuring till then.

On this backdrop, the complainant has filed appeal in the district and sessions court.

Considering holiday to the court till January 5, the case was shifted to the court of judge Nandeshwar. The court had passed the status quo order and posted the hearing on January 6.