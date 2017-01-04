Students should change role of pharmacist: Kapadnis

Nashik: “Pharmacist is a very important component in our daily life and it is in students’ hands to change his role as compounder,” stated Deputy District Collector (Mumbai suburban) Swapnil Kapadnis. He was speaking while providing his guidance to the students as chief guest during inauguration of the 55th national pharmacy week. The week began with organisation of blood donation camp at MVP’s pharmacy college.

Kapadnis said that pharmacist is an important component between doctor and patient, but his status in society is of compounder. Students should change it. They should emphasise on smart work along with sincere efforts, he advised. Do any work happily. It will help in making it better. Government officials is playing different roles daily. As he is doing various types of work, he can enjoy variety of works. Students have many opportunities available after completion of pharmacy, Kapadnis informed.

Rajgopal Mundada reviewed the work done by Association and informed that it is emphasis on to do works more effectively. Prof. Ghanshyam Jadhav compered the programme, whereas Dr. G N Choudhari proposed the vote of thanks. Indian Pharmaceutical Association Nashik branch president Rajgopal Mundada, MVP director Nana Mahale, Ashok Pingale, Principals Dr. Milind Wagh and Dr. D P Deore were present on dais.