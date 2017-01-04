Delay in bhoomipoojan of proposed auditorium at Nashik Road; Municipal Commn warns of suspending 2 officials

Nashik: As construction and garden department had not tabled a completion report about the inspection, after inspection regarding axing of trees on the land of proposed auditorium in Nashik, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna rebuked two concerned officials. He also warned to suspend the concerned if report is not filed in the meeting to be held on January 5.

Meanwhile, considering irregularity in actual area of construction on the proposed land and number of trees which are being axed, tree authority committee members have decided to oppose the subject if the report is not as per rule. As a result, bhoomipoojan of the proposed auditorium likely to be delayed.

The meeting of the tree authority committee took place in the hall along the Municipal Commissioner’s cabin took place under its president and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Committee members Sanjay Sabale, Manoj Ghodke, Sandip Bhavar, Pundlik Gite, Yogesh Nisal, city engineer Sunil Khune, garden department chief Mahesh Tiwari, deputy engineer of construction department Palve and garden inspector Katare were present for the meeting.

At the beginning, discussions were held on the subject to axe trees on private land. One developer asked to give permission for axing of babool tree. The concerned developer should give information about number of trees on the land with dimension. The decision will be given after inspection, suggested the members. Accordingly, the Municipal Commissioner held discussions over the subjects which were on the agenda.

Later discussions over the subject to axe 56 trees on the land where auditorium is proposed to be constructed at Nashik Road. As per decision in last meeting, officials and members went to the actual site to conduct the inspection. It was asked to table report about this in Tuesday’s meeting, but construction and garden department had not tabled it.

When the Municipal Commissioner asked about this, deputy engineer of construction department Palve and garden inspector Katare had now answers. As garden department stated that construction department did not give the plan, the Municipal Commissioner rebuked both departments.

The members demanded to axe trees on construction area only considering area and number of trees as per auditorium construction plan. They demanded to replant the trees.

The Municipal Commissioner ordered officials to table report in the meeting on January 5 after re-inspection. He also warned to suspend concerned officials, if the report is not complete.