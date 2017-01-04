Approval to controversial subject in standing committee meet

Nashik: Following decision by NMC standing committee to run the rest house and canteen in Phalke Smarak on monthly licence fee, but the concerned contractor had rejected the proposal. The two members took strong objection for giving this work to a L2 contractor.

They also opposed this unapproved subject on Tuesday too. However, clarifying that 11 members had given a letter asking to approve this subject, the standing committee chairperson approved this subject. Meanwhile, discussions over manure project, ghantagadi and speed breakers took place in the meeting.

The last meeting of the standing committee was held under its chairperson Saleem Shaikh on Tuesday. At the beginning there were discussions on subject to run the rest house and canteen in Phalke Smarak on monthly licence fee which was unapproved by the standing committee some days back.

Dinkar Patil and Prakash Londhe took strong objection for giving this work to a L2 contractor as the concerned contractor had rejected the proposal. It was demanded to float tender again. Patil and Londhe asked how this unapproved subject tabled on the agenda of today’s meeting. Replying to this the chairperson informed that other 11 members gave a letter to him asking to approve this subject.

The discussions over the subject were started as per this.

Meanwhile, the standing committee chairperson approved the proposal giving medical insurance cover to 8,000 NMC employees. He approved the subject to make an agreement with New India Insurance Company Pune to charge Rs. 2150 as installment for each person. NMC has to spend Rs. 1.71 crore for this.

During the discussions over the subject to purchase X-ray and D R machine system for Bytco and Dr. Zakir Hussain hospitals. Members demanded to install sonography machine and CCTV. Replying to this, the Municipal Commissioner informed that sonography machines and CCTVs will be installed at all the NMC-run hospitals and they will be monitored from NMC head office, he added.

When asked about operationalisation of new ghantagadis, health officer Dr. Vijay Dekate informed that out of total 206 ghantagadis, 137 ghantagadis have been operationalised in the city. Those ghantagadi contractors failed to operationalise total vehicles are being fined for Rs. 10,000 every day.