Actress Priya Bapat launches 1st Lifestyle store in Nashik

Nashik: Lifestyle opened its 1st store in Nashik at Shraddha Mall, College Road yesterday, with renowned Marathi actress, Priya Bapat inaugurating the store along with MLA Smt Seema Hiray and Mr Nimish Shah, COO – West Region, Lifestyle International (P) Ltd. in the presence of DCP Vijay Patil, DCP Shrikant Dhivre, former Standing Committee Chairman Suresh Patil, his son Kunal Patil and a host of other well-wishers.

Making the launch even more exciting, Lifestyle has announced up to 50% off across the store on leading national & international brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Code, Levis, Biba, Melange, and many more.

Part of Dubai based Retail to hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group, Lifestyle is renowned for offering customers the right blend of national and international brands in a lively and vibrant shopping environment at accessible prices.

Bringing under one roof – Apparel, Footwear & Bags, Children’s wear, and Beauty & Accessories, Lifestyle is the absolute one stop fashion destination. Customers can choose from hundreds of leading national and international brands.

Customer friendly layouts, chic and comfortable ambience and attractive window & merchandise display are highlights of the new store. Convenient signage and navigation, attractive colour schemes, flooring and fixtures distinct to each category escalate the convenience and ensure a delightful shopping experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Nimish Shah said, “Lifestyle stores are renowned for their on-trend fashion offering, international shopping experience and exceptional product portfolio categorized into concepts. We are truly delighted to have opened our 1st store in Nashik and look forward to becoming the most preferred shopping destination for the fashion conscious in the city.”

Speaking about the association, Priya Bapat said, “I am delighted to be here today. Lifestyle offers a wide array of fashionable choices ranging from contemporary formal or casual wear & accessories to chic ethnicwear. It is a must visit destination to for anyone looking to buy trendy fashionable attire.”

Lifestyle Stores are present across leading Indian cities including Agra, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Calicut, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kalyan, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Thane, Thrissur, Trichy and Vijaywada and now Nashik.