Tourism Expo by TAAN from Jan 6

Nashik : The Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN) has organised Tourism Expo 2017. This expo which is sponsored by Choudhari Yatra will be held from Jan 6 to 8 at Indraprastha mangal karyalaya on Gangapur Road.

State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Raval, Mayor Ashok Murtadak and MLA Devyani Pharande will inaugurate it, informed TAAN president Dutta Bhalerao, vice president Rajendra Bakre, Sagar Wakchoure, Manoj Vaswani, Ananda Karnataki and Amrish More in a media briefing.

The expo has been organised with an aim to provide various services and facilities to tourists in north Maharashtra. This expo has been organised every year since 2007. Tourists will get more options here. Tourists and travel agents will get acquainted through this expo.

A free transport facility will be provided for senior citizens associations, women groups and laughter clubs for visit to the expo, but there is a need to have group of minimum 8-10 persons to avail this facility. A lucky draw will be conducted from those Nashikites who visit the expo every hour and winner will be given an attractive prize.