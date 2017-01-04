Centre is positive about setting up paper mill at Nashik: Meghwal

Nashik Road: Conditions in Nashik are favourable about setting up a paper mill here. Central government will take positive decision about this and will take proper decision for setting up the paper mill here. In addition, positive stand regarding workers’ demands will be taken to provide justice to them, stated Union Minister of State for Finance Arjunram Meghwal.

Minister Meghwal visited the Currency Note Press here and inspected it. Thereafter he inspected the vacant land where paper mill is proposed to be set up. Meghwal conducted meeting with the leaders of Press Mazdoor Sangh for two hours and discussed their various demands.

He was felicitated later in a public meeting organised near union complex of the Press. Replying to his felicitation, Meghwal gave this assurance. He planted the saplings.

Meghwal said that citizens gave a good response to the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country corruption free. Press workers had worked 24/7 to print notes on large scale to support the drive. Workers responded to the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make country superior and free from the corruption.

Positive decision about the various demands by the workers will be taken. Proper decision will also be taken regarding the demand for setting up the paper mill at Nashik by both MPs and worker leaders in the district. Follow up about the demand to apply 7th Pay Commission to the workers will taken with seniors. A good decision will be taken about this. Modi government is the government of workers and poor. The decision that are taken are taken considering well being of the workers and poor, he added.

The Prime Minister had launched the BHIM app recently to make cashless transactions. Awareness about it should be made in Nashik on large scale, asked Meghwal.

Rajesh Tokekar compered the meeting and proposed the vote of thanks. MP Harishchandra Chavan, MP Hemant Godse, general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse, working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre, Sunil Ahire, Madhav Lahange, Sandip Biswas and other office bearers were also present.