Late Bastiramji Sarda memorial lecture series; ‘Spirituality is the only thing which has not changed’

Nashik: Any transformation takes place on the basis of a stable thought. The world will change, society will change, human tendencies are changing, then what is stable? Spirituality is the only thing which has not changed since eternity. The way to explain it could have changed, speakers could have changed, but principles are the same. If lasting happiness changes, then social transformations will continue to take place. Spirituality is the only thing which makes temporary things permanent while accepting all changes, expressed revered Chaitanya Maharaj.

Revered Chaitanya Maharaj was delivering his third and last lecture yesterday on the topic titled “Position of spirituality in changing structure of society” on the third day of the 3-day 53rd Late Bastiramji Sarda memorial lecture series which was held at Parshuram Saikhedkar auditorium here.

He started his lecture after garlanding the bust of late Bastiramji Sarda. “Happiness remains with us. One gets it through small things. ‘Dnyaneshwari’ gives us this happiness. It cannot be snatched away. Dnyaneshwari teaches us how to enjoy the happiness. The world changes with change in vision. One can find happiness in literature written by saints. Spirituality teaches us how to enjoy that happiness, but our stance should be spiritual. Spirituality teaches us to give happiness to others,” he said.

While criticising human tendencies, Chaitanya Maharaj stated, “We shut our eyes and ears and hear only that which is useful for us. We get habituated to this. One should be tender hearted. Arrogance should be sacrificed to achieve this. Spirituality helps one do that,” he said.

“It is misfortune of our country that the word politics has become a subject of fun today. It is happening everywhere in the country. For whom has the political system been created? When everything is handed over to society, the condition will get complicated. The scene of current politics is no different than this. Governance and thoughts are not working unitedly. There is no connection between politicians and thoughts today. Constitution does not permit any amendments without compromise. There is dictatorship today. Society will accept that path where amendments are possible. People are criticising ministers today, but these thick-skinned people do not take them seriously,” stated Chaitanya Maharaj to criticise current political situation.

Those who want to learn politics should study Mahabharat. There is difference between politics and duty. What Duryodhan did was politics and what Pandavas did was duty. Political persons never get praise, said Chaitanya Maharaj. While concluding the lecture series, he expressed his gratitude towards Nashikites who gave overwhelming response to this three-day lecture series. Director of daily Deshdoot Rameshwar Sarda thanked all and informed that the lecture series will be held on December 20, 21 and 22 next year. He gave bouquet to Chaitanya Maharaj to express his gratitude towards him amidst huge applause.