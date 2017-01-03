Corporate Premier League (Season II) to begin on January 14

Organiser: Strikers Academy; Media Partner: ‘Deshdoot’

NASHIK: Following a successful first season, sports enthusiasts across companies and corporate world in Nashik would experience a great cricketing atmosphere for the second consecutive year. Strikers Academy, key organiser of the event, has sent spirits soaring by organising its Corporate Premier League (Season II) for companies across Nashik. The tennis ball cricket tournament will be played on the Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club Ground) here from January 14 to January 17.

With trophies and awards in several categories, brunch, live DJ, captains’ bands and much more, Strikers Academy is set to lift the standards of cricket entertainment in the city. As many as 36 teams have registered for the tournament so far and more are expected.

Each team will consist of 13 players with compulsory registration. Each of the participants must mandatorily be associated with his registered corporate entity only. Entry will not be allowed to any professional player. The winning team will be awarded with a trophy, while the runner up team will be given a ‘runner up’ trophy. Besides this, prizes for ‘Man of the Match’, ‘Best Bowler’, ‘Best Batsman’ will be given based on performance. An individual player from the winning side, based on his performance, will be honoured with ‘Man of the Series’ trophy.

Each match will be of 7 overs a side. However, matches of semifinals and final will be of 8 overs a side.

The organisers are paying special attention to raise the professionalism while playing cricket, hence they have tightened rules & regulations and have perfected systems. They have made dress code compulsory for each of the teams.

Media coverage of the 4-day corporate cricket will be done in association with ‘Deshdoot’ and ‘Deshdoot Times’. Medical concerns would be addressed by Fitness Point and Sahyadri Hospital. Interested corporates can register on or before 5th January 2017.

Team Registration

For Registration, Contact: Mr Akshay Joshi: 9527333774, Mr Chetan Deshmukh: 7875787878 on or before 5th January 2017.

Sponsors of the tournament

* Bliss Influsion * Bagad Properties

* Allumina Concepts * Dialtone

* Sanjeevani * Vardhaman Builders

* Bhagwati Arts * Gajra Group

* Bafna Diamond Galaxy * DTS Logistics

* Mr Sanjay Patkar

* Sports Partner: Sai Sports

* Trophy Partner: Rammi Rajput

* Health Partners: Fitness Point,

Sahyadri Hospital.