Note ban is the biggest scam in the world, alleges Bhai Jagtap

Nashik : Prime Minister Narendra Modi took demonetisation decision single-handedly. This is the biggest scam in the world, alleged north Maharashtra in-charge of Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap. Though 50 days have passed, the transactions have not been regularised yet. It will take at least six months more. Congress will stage agitation against this, he informed in a media briefing, yesterday.

Bhai Jagtap said that the decision to demonetise Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes was taken to curb black money, supply of money to terrorists and fake notes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision on November 8. He claimed that situation would improve in 50 days, but there is no improvement yet. People have to stand in queues at banks to withdraw money.

Congress will take an aggressive stand from January 2 to protest this. As a part of this, memorandums will be given to the District Collectors on January 6 in the entire state. ‘Thali Naad’ agitation will be staged on January 8 and agitation will be staged against the note ban in Delhi on January 11, he informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that black money would come out after note ban, but it did not happen. Instead, out of total 42 incidents, BJP leaders and office bearers were found guilty in 37 incidents. Names of all these can be seen on Wikipedia. 57 soldiers got martyred in 29 attacks on the border. More than 60 people had to lose their lives while they were standing in queues to exchange old notes. Their families should be given proper compensation and they the status of martyrs, Bhai Jagtap demanded.

While levelling allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhai Jagtap stated that the Prime Minister speaks ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but never speak about ‘Jan Ki Baat’. He used the spectacle of Mahatma Gandhi for cleanliness drive, but never adopted his vision. He used names of Gandhi and Sardar Patel to achieve his motive. Biggest scams took place in the name of note ban. Reserve Bank of India manager, bank managers, BJP leaders and office bearers have been caught in them. Modi should speak about them. There was no substance in his speech on December 31. He had stated that bank accounts of all Ministers would be verified. He should give information about them, he asked.

Many economists criticised demonetisation decision. This decision is wrong, Bhai Jagtap said. Loans taken by Vijay Mallya and other industrialists were waived off in the guise of the note ban. Loans taken by farmers should be waived off, he demanded.

When asked will Congress make alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in civic elections for local bodies, Bhai Jagtap replied that decision to make the alliance with any party which is beyond language dispute, regional conflict and communalism should be taken after discussions with local office bearers.

City chief Sharad Aher, district chief Rajaram Pangavhane, Ulhas Patil, Shobha Bachhav, Hemlata Patil, Rahul Dive, Shobha Aher, Akash Chhajed, Dr. Hemlata Patil and others were also present.