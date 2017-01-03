Police admin inspects Shivaji stadium for vehicle parking

Nashik : Police administration inspected Shivaji stadium again for parking of vehicles on Mahatma Gandhi Road and its surrounding areas.

The traffic problem in the city is getting more complicated with the rising number of vehicles in the city.

Mahatma Gandhi Road, which is a central part of the city, always witnesses traffic jams. As vehicles of businessmen and consumers are parked on the road, traffic jam is a regular phenomenon here.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal has taken initiative to regularise traffic in the city.

He has started various projects for this. Last month Dr. Singal had removed encroachments by shopkeepers on the stretch from Ashok Stambh to Ravivar Karanja. The traffic there has been regularised to some extent. He has focussed his attention on Mahatma Gandhi Road now.

As per orders by him, ACP (traffic) Jayant Bajbale, assistant police inspector Suresh Bhale and their colleagues inspected the stretch on Mahatma Gandhi Road from Meher signal to Red Cross signal. They also interacted with the businessmen here to know the origin behind traffic jam and parking problem here. The police officials also inspected parking in Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium. They instructed concerned businessmen to clean the basement parking in Stadium Complex and start using it.

Considering traffic jam due to rush of consumers and their vehicles, police administration made correspondence with the District Collector, ZP, NMC and district sports officials and requested them to start vehicle parking system in the stadium as earlier.

It will be implemented strictly this time, clarified the police administration. Other departments showed their readiness for this. Vehicle parking facility will be started soon at Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium complex. The traffic on this Road will be eased with this, confided the police administration.