Best employee prize distribution by Tulsi eye hospital held

Nashik: Tulsi eye hospital, Nashik management selects best employees from various departments of the hospital every three months and gives away awards to them. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Kulkarni and Abhijit Kulkarni from daily Divya Marathi were present as chief guests. CEO of the hospital Major (retd.) D K Zarekar welcomed the guests and felicitated them. He also made the introductory speech.

Hospital director (health) Dr. Swati Zanvar, Dr. Nitin Gadkari, manager (HR) Philip Awle, Abhay Joshi and employees were also present. Dr. Vaishali Phadke, Shekhar Sonawane, Raman Shouche, Jagdish Patil, Vickey More and Seema Birar were given the awards as best employees. Madhav Suralkar compered the programme. Dr. S Y Patil, Jayant Patankar, Naresh Gaikwad and others provided their cooperation for success of the programme.