‘Deshdoot Amazing India’ competition to begin from Jan 10

Nashik: Daily Deshdoot has always conducted various competitions for students. It has now organised ‘Deshdoot Amazing India’ competition. It will begin from January 10 and will last till March 31. Winning students will get prizes.

Daily Deshdoot has always taken a leading role in conducting various projects as a social responsibility.

There is overwhelming response from schools and colleges across the district for the competitions which enhance general knowledge of the students. Students should paste a coupon, which will be published daily in Deshdoot, in a notebook. They should give this notebook to class teachers with their colour photographs, complete name, address and mobile number in the notebook. Students should paste minimum 70 coupons (no xerox copies) in the notebook which are published during the competition period. Every participant will be felicitated with gifts and citation.

First prize is a laptop, whereas second prize is a Ranger cycle (six) and third prize is a tablet (three). Besides this carrom board (10), cricket kit (2), tiffin box (50), school bag (50) and other attractive gifts will be given.

Students should contact Prashant on mobile no. 9767134546 and Vilas on mobile no. 8805594745 for city area, whereas they should contact Vasant on mobile no. 9822776475, Somnath on 9850795689, Arun on 9552576219 and Walmik on 9890608574 for rural area.