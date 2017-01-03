Goda cleanliness drive conducted to welcome new year

Nashik : Om Bajrang Bahuuddeshiya Seva Mandal conducted 100th cleanliness drive at Ramkund. Social organisations and citizens took part in it. Mahesh Hiray was present as chief guest.

Members of Saint Gadge Maharaj Swachhata Abhiyan, sports teacher, Bhushan Sonnis and students of Nashik United Sports Club, members of Sujan citizens forum, Nashik blood department chief Gavali, activists of Om Bajrang Bahuuddeshiya Seva Mandal and women took part in the drive.

Founder president of Om Bajrang Group Balabhau Mathure, vice president and yoga teacher Prabhakar Suryawanshi, secretary Hemant Amrutkar and others were also present, Nandlal Randhir made the introductory speech, whereas Vijay Shirsath compered the programme.