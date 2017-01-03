NMC takes action against plastic carry bag sellers

New Nashik: The health squad of New Nashik divisional NMC office penalised plastic carry bag sellers who were selling carry bags below 50 microns under plastic waste management handling rule 2016 and instructions by Central Pollution Board New Delhi and order by Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krushna. Plastic carry bags were also seized.

Many shopkeepers and vendors were using plastic carry bags below 50 microns. Under guidance of divisional NMC officer Dr. Sunita Kumavat, health officer Ramesh Gajre, Sunil Vajpayee, B R Bagul, R R Jadhav, R D Mate, Deepak Landge, Rajaram Gaikar and Darekar inspected two shops at State Bank Chowk and Maharana Pratap Chowk. They found stock of carry bags below 50 microns with them. A fine of Rs. 6000 was recovered from them and carry bags were seized.

Citizens had been demanding stern action against the sellers selling plastic carry bags below 50 microns.