Late Bastiramji Sarda memorial lecture series begins today

NASHIK : The Late Bastiramji Sarda memorial lecture series which always provides a rare ideological opportunity for the audiences from the district every year, is beginning today (Dec 31).

Nashikites will get the opportunity to hear revered Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar in this three-day lecture series to be held at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium. The topic this time is ‘Position of spirituality in changing structure of society’.

The lectures will start at 6 pm daily. Many veterans and great thinkers have delivered their lectures in this lecture series. Nashikites are getting the unique opportunity since last some years to hear revered Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar. This is another one the Nashikites cannot afford to miss, the organisers have urged.