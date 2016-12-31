Robbery of Rs 7 lakh rocks Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp : In an armed robbery, robbers looted cash and gold amounting to total Rs. 7.19 lakh from the residence of Dr. Yogesh Sony at Vijaynagar near Bhagur. This robbery took place on Thursday around 9-10 pm. Meanwhile, two police squads have been sent in different directions to trace the robbers. The robbers will be arrested soon, asserted senior police inspector of Deolali Camp police station Vinayak

Dr. Yogesh Sony has his clinic at Bhagur and is residing in Vijaynagar. An unidentified person on Thursday night rang the door bell and asked for the whereabouts of Dr. Sony. His wife and two children were inside the residence at that time.

They told him that Dr Sony was at the clinic. Despite this, the concerned person pushed the door violently and attacked the child named Siddhesh. His sister Ritika came outside and saw someone was beating up her brother. She threw the glass in her hand at the unidentified person to hit him.

At that time four persons who were outside entered the residence. They threatened Mrs. Sony and both Siddhesh and Ritika with weapons and demanded Rs. 10 crore. Mrs. Sony informed that there was no money in the house.

The robbers then gagged them with medical plaster and tied them up. They tried to open the cupboards, but they failed.

The robbers thereafter threatened Siddhesh with a knife and demanded gold and money from them. Mrs. Sony gave whatever valuable items and money that was there to them. The robbers then escaped from there.

Mrs. Sony immediately told her husband Dr. Sony about this on her mobile phone. He immediately rushed to his residence.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Lokre, PSI Raghunath Narote visited the spot and inspected it. DCP Shrikant Dhivre and DCP Mohan Thakur dispatched a finger print expert and dog squad to get clues to trace the robbers.