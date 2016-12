Crowds at banks have eased, decision on withdrawal limit later: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the currency situation has stabilised to a great extent but did not give any indication on lifting curbs on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs though the 50-day window of demonetisation ended on Friday.

“RBI has sufficient stock to inject a lot more currency which they will continue. On Thursday, I had gone around Delhi and we’re getting reports from all over the country the crowds at the banks have eased significantly,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 8 declared the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes invalid.

While RBI will continue remonetisation exercise which is market driven depending on how much currency it will require.

“RBI keeps in releasing that money. There are three categories. One, legitimate currency which continues to be a legal tender…the second category is that Rs 500/2,000 notes are being added every day by the RBI. There is

There is third category which is not new currency, but with effect from tomorrow the entire currency in recirculation will be the legitimate permissible currency,” he said.

The Finance Minister further said that from Saturday onwards banks will have only valid currencies.

When asked when the cap on withdrawal limit would be lifted, Jaitley said “please wait. When we decide we will let you know.”