Penal action against ghantagadi: administration’s role suspicious

Nashik: Some contractors have still not brought on road their new ghantagadis despite work order to operationalise all 206 new ghantagadis for garbage collection work from December 20.

Penal action against concerned contractors has still not be taken yet despite order by the Municipal Commissioner to impose a fine of Rs. 10,000 daily.

As administration has not taken penal action considering difference between total new ghantagadis and new ghantagadis which are in operation, surprise is being expressed.

As contractors failed to operationalise all ghantagadis from December 20, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had ordered a fine of Rs. 10,000 per ghantagadi per day. All four contractors failed to operationalise all their ghantagadis on the first day.

The health department has started to take action against contractors as they failed to operationalise the vehicles they registered. GT Control Company has made available only 30 vehicles in New Nashik and Panchavati divisions in last ten days. It has to pay highest fine for this.

As many as 187 vehicles have been made available to collect garbage from every household, hotels, gardens and vegetable markets to collect garbage.

Waste will be collected through 19 small vehicles from narrow lanes and dumped into the large vehicles later. Only 131 vehicles, out of the total 187 vehicles have been operationalised so far. 34 vehicles have still not been operationalised.

The officials have now taken a stand to take penal action against concerned contractors as per vehicles. Actually, 19 new small vehicles have not been operationalised yet.

Citizens have made complaints with the NMC for collection of waste in garden, tree branches and dry leaves. Vehicles in enough quantity have not been operationalised yet for this work.

Despite this officials have decided to take the penal action only based on number of new big vehicles going to households.

There is a doubt over this stance of the administration. Question is being asked if officials are trying to save contractors in this way. Overall, surprise is being expressed over this stance of the administration.