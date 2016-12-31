﻿1-day workshop on pollution

Satpur: Nashik Industries Manufactures Association, Metal Finishers Association and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board have jointly organised a one-day training workshop.

The objective of this workshop is to give information in detail about fulfillment of various legalities regarding environment and pollution and new amendments.



Member secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Dr. Anbalgan and assistant secretary P K Mirashe will be present as keynote speakers.

Information about categorisation of industries to get various permissions, laws regarding environment management and online fulfillments will also be given.

Industrialists should in large numbers take part in the deliberations and fulfill all legalities related to environment and pollution, urged NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee, Mangesh Patankar, Uday Kharote and Shrikant Bachhav.

One can contact NIMA House or visit website nimanashik@ gmail.com, it has been urged.