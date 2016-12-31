Nashik : A warm farewell was accorded to 11 officials and employees who were working in various departments in Nashik Municipal Corporation on their retirement. Mayor Ashok Murtadak felicitated them in a programme.

The programme took place at the Mayor’s cell in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Mayor Murtadak and other office bearers felicitated these retired officials and employees with coconut, boquet and shawl.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Sanjay Sabale, Rahul Dhikale, Deputy Municipal Commissioners Dorkulkar, Haribhau Phadol and Rohidas Bahiram, city engineer Sunil Khune and labour welfare officer Malini Shirsath were present.

The Mayor congratulated the retired personnel for doing their job honestly. They should enjoy the life, he asked.

Prakash Bhaurao Salwe (superintendent), Kusum Bhaskar Thakre (superintendent), Shirish Shankar Paithankar (asst. junior engineer), Megha Arun Thombre (in-charge sister), Atmaram Kisan Handore (junior clerk), Ashok Vitthal Malwe (bore operator), Dhananjay Rasiklal Dode (vehicle driver), Prakash Vasant Desale (vehicle driver), Supriya Govind Lonare (helper), Gangadhar Rajaram Khairnar (peon) and Dhanu Chandar Jadhav (peon) were felicitated on their retirement.