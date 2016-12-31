Process to link post accounts with aadhaar card starts

Nashik : Citizens in large numbers had rushed to deposit scrapped notes of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 in post offices.

As it was mandatory to have saving account in post offices to deposit the old notes, citizens in large numbers had opened their accounts in last two months.

Around 4000-5000 accounts have been opened in this period, it is being estimated. A process to link these accounts with the aadhaar card has now been started. This process is going on at main post office and other 56 post offices.

The Prime Minister on September 8 had announced to demonetise Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes. A window period was given to citizens to exchange their old notes from banks and post offices. Post offices had witnessed huge rush of citizens in this period.

As many as 4500 citizens had opened their accounts in the post offices in a month. 100-150 accounts were opened per day.

As facility has been started in post offices to start new account by paying Rs. 50, number of saving accounts and RD accounts have been increased.

A process has been undertaken to link all accounts in the post offices with the aadhaar card to get information of all the accounts at a click.

City post office branch has 1187 accounts earlier. 2,000 new accounts have been opened in city post office branch after demonetisation. With this process, post offices are seen going paperless.