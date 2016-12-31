Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan is important: District Collector

Nashik : Considering huge population in rural and urban area in jurisdiction of Nashik tehsil office, Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan work to give various types of certificates and registration for aadhaar card is important from people point of view and is enhancing credibility of the administration, stated District Collector Radhakrishnan B and urged to make more and more services online while progressing to Digital India.

He was speaking during inauguration of the camp organised by Nashik tehsil office under Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan and extended Samadhan Yojana. ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, sub-divisional officer Rahul Patil, sub-divisional agriculture officer Gokul Wagh and tehsildar Rajashri Ahirrao were also present.

Informing that Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan is implemented since last three years, the District Collector said that demand by citizens for various certificates is huge. Information about various schemes, acceptance of applications for various schemes, ration card and certificates was given in the camps held earlier at circle level. Sanctioned benefits and certificates were given to the beneficiaries. If various certificates are given to college and school students, rush to get certificates during admission time can be prevented, he added.

It is possible to serve huge population due to facility to give certificates through digital method started by Nashik tehsil through Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan, the District Collector opined.

Central and state governments have brought various schemes for people. While reaching these schemes at

While reaching these schemes at village level, officials and employees should take forward to provide their benefits to the people. They should take efforts to develop the taluka, he urged. Everyone should participate in providing cashless service, stated the District Collector.

ZP CEO Shambharkar said that Maha Rajaswa Abhiyan is a good project to reach government schemes to the people. There is a need to create awareness among people to make village open defecation free in

There is a need to create awareness among people to make village open defecation free in rural area. Government is providing aid for toilet construction. Grant is demanded first at some locations. They are suffering health and financial losses. There is a need to take efforts in making the district open defecation free, he opined.

Tehsildar Ahirrao informed that Nashik tehsil office has completed scanning of 12.70 lakh documents for digitisation and work to give aadhaar card has been completed 100%. Certificates and ration cards were distributed to beneficiaries on the occasion. Officials and employees giving their important contribution in

Circle officer M S Shaikh, nayab tehsildar Sudesh Kamble, talathi Anil Rokade, R M Parbate, Anand Nagre and Bhagwan Sabale were honoured with citations. District Collector Radhakrishnan B gave

District Collector Radhakrishnan B gave national family beneficiary certificate to Vimal Ahire and Bharati Verma. Ration card, income, caste, age and domicile certificates were given to 19 eligible beneficiaries.