Blood donation camp held at NIMA

Satpur : It is a thing of pride that workers and industrialists in large numbers took part in blood donation camp despite their busy schedule. Every person should encourage more and more persons to donate their blood as a social duty, said NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee.

The blood donation camp organised jointly by Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association and Jankalyan blood bank in memory of former NIMA president late Rajiv Deshmukh received overwhelming response from industrialists and workers.

NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee donated his blood to inaugurate the camp which was organised at NIMA House. Uday Kharote, Nitin Wagaskar, former president Vivek Gogte and president of sub-committee Shrikant Bachhav were also present. Former president Vivek Gogte recollected the work done by late Rajiv Deshmukh. Shrikant Bachhav compered the programme and assured to encourage more blood donors through NIMA in future. Jankalyan blood bank’s

Shrikant Bachhav compered the programme and assured to encourage more blood donors through NIMA in future. Jankalyan blood bank’s Dr. Babu Yande, Mahesh Patil, Laxman Gavali, Sneha Joshi and other NIMA office bearers took sincere efforts for success of the camp.