Wisdom High International School support staff creates great ‘SYNERGY’

Nashik: “Synergy” is a unique feature of Little Wonders and Wisdom High International School which provides great platform to the support staff of the school to exhibit their talent.

It is helps showcase hitherto hidden talent of the support staff with full gusto. Individual as well as group performances dazzled the stage through various dance performances like Gondhal, Koli geet, Lavni, Dhangar dance, Cine Sangeet, Lezim and Dindi.

The spectators and the judges were kept enthralled throughout the performance and the venue was kept reverberating with the clapping sound.

The Lezim team won the 1st prize and the 2nd prize went to Dindi performance. Sucheta Saudankar, Principal of Padsad Karnabadhir Vidyalaya, Nashik judged the event and she was all praise for the brilliant performances put up by the support staff.

The school management, staff and teachers congratulated the winners and appreciated the amazing talent exhibited by all performers and lauded the efforts of the support staff to make this event a memorable affair.