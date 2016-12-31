RTO acts against 1500 vehicles

Nashik : The Regional Transport Office has taken action against 1528 vehicles so far under the ‘Safe Nashik drive’,started jointly by the RTO and police administration. Action against total 1,528 vehicle drivers has been taken in last 15 days. Highest 657 vehicle riders were among them against whom

Action against total 1,528 vehicle drivers has been taken in last 15 days. Highest 657 vehicle riders were among them against whom action was taken for not wearing the helmet.

After a school van had caught a fire at Nashik Road, the RTO department in association with police has started the drive. RTO officials seized 224 vehicles over various reasons. Action against 164 errant rickshaw drivers was taken.