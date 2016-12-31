Sports achievers felicitated at Fravashi Academy

NASHIK: The prize distribution ceremony for the 29th Annual Sports Day events was organized by the Pre Primary and Primary Sections of Fravashi Academy recently.

The chief guests for the day were Dr. Nikita Ranjane Patil and Viraj Patil, both ex Fravashiites with notable contribution to the school especially in the field of sports.

The winners of all the sports events received medals and certificates. Besides flat races the events included hurdles, backward walking, ‘through the hoop’ and racing with dumbbells for the Primary students, while the Pre Primary children had fancy races such as ‘getting ready for school’ and ‘getting ready for picnic.

The guests were enchanted to be back in their alma mater albeit in a different role this time. They were specially impressed to see the programme being conducted with amazing confidence by the little children of both sections. Being felicitated and appreciated by sports achievers of their own school served as a great motivation for the young students to aspire for greater heights.