Court extends police custody of Nagre, other suspects

Nashik: The local court extended police custody of mastermind in fake note case Chhabu Nagre and other 10 suspects till January 2.

The city police produced Nagre and other suspects in the court of judge Dethiya yesterday. Adv. Sunita Chitalkar and investigation officer Sanap argued on behalf of government.

The accused are not cooperating with police. They have bank accounts in other cities and properties and police have not got information about these yet.

The colleague of Nagre who was helping him in printing the fake notes is still absconding. Police are yet to receive information about number of fake notes they had printed, they informed and demanded 7-day police custody to the accused.

While defending the accused, defence lawyers stated that all suspects are cooperating with the police and as they gave most information to the police, there is no need to award police custody to them, they added.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the term of police custody of all the accused till January 2.