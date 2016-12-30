44,278 beneficiaries are still without gas connection

Nashik: As many as 44,278 beneficiaries in Nashik district who are eligible for free LPG gas connection under Prime Minister’s Ujjwala scheme are yet to get their gas connections.

Free LPG connection is being provided to poor and needy under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala scheme.

This connection is being provided to those Below Poverty Line or priority families which are fulfilling the income norm under the scheme. Applications have been sought from those who are eligible for this.

Accordingly, 71,461 needy from Nashik district made applications with 82 gas companies, but connection has been provided to only 13,217 beneficiaries so far.

Remaining 44,278 continue to be without LPG connection. Despite consistent follow up with the government about this, there has been no success.

Local officials of gas companies are stating that central petroleum ministry says that since Nashik district has been included in the list of districts having ‘A’ priority, district has been given less stock of cylinders.

As consumers are insisting on LPG connection, their difficulties are increasing, informed HPCL officer Govind Acharekar.

He tabled his complaint directly before Union Minister of State for Defence Mr. Subhash Bhamre and requested him in the DISHA committee meeting to provide LPG connections to remaining consumers by March in any condition. These beneficiaries are likely to get the connections by March end with this.