HPCL wins “Platts Global Energy Awards 2016” for Corporate Social Responsibility

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a leading Public Service Enterprise in the oil sector, has won the prestigious “Platts Global Energy Awards 2016” for Corporate Social Responsibility. This is another feather in the cap of HPCL which considers it a moral and ethical responsibility to make efforts in creating a better world for the coming generations.

The award ceremony, which was held at New York, was attended by members of illustrious organisations.

The award was received on behalf of HPCL by Shri Rakesh Misri, ED-Corporate, Strategy & Planning and Business Development, HPCL and Ms. Sonal Desai, ED-Finance (Refineries), HPCL.

The much sought after award, bestowed by S&P Global Platts, honours organizations and individuals in the energy industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence. It is a leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets.

The citation read, "Under new head Mukesh Kumar Surana, HPCL takes this year's top CSR prize for its "robust portfolio" of "deep, long lasting and comprehensive" programmes.

The company focuses on identifying gaps in the existing system and filling them to create long-term, sustainable impact. Among its many impressive programmes is an initiative to educate 11,000 girls in tribal areas; another focused on feeding 12,000 students in government schools; and one providing free heart surgeries to 800 patients from poor socio economic backgrounds.

Shri Rakesh Misri shared his thoughts on being globally recognized on the eminent platform for achievers, “On behalf 10,436 employees of HPCL, we accept this honour with all humility. Thank you Platts and judges for recognizing the work being done by all the employees of HPCL who have put their heart and mind for this noble cause.

We realise that work being done by us in India is but a drop in the ocean because the need is so immense. But awards like this are going to inspire us to do much more and much better.”

Organisations like HPCL are torchbearers who are creating a new approach to CSR where Social Responsibility is seen as part of the business profile and cultural ethos of the organisation rather an activity carried out in silos.