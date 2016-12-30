MoS Bhamre alleges nexus between officials and contractors

Nashik : Officials are not taking full efforts for implementation of central government schemes. Target achievement of the schemes in Nashik district is below 50%. Officials are unaware

Officials are unaware about many schemes. As officials are conducting survey by sitting in their offices, beneficiaries are deprived from benefits of the schemes, stated Union Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre and alleged that there is nexus between officials and contractors in many government schemes. He warned officials and ordered to take action against those officials who remained absent.

The meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC or DISHA) took place under MoS Bhamre at Niyojan Bhavan in the district collectorate. A review of central schemes was taken. Attendance of present officials was taken and orders have been issued to take action against absent officials.

While taking review of every scheme minutely, Bhamre started to ask questions to officials. He asked them when the scheme was started, amount of sanctioned fund, available fund, expenditure of the fund, number of beneficiaries and output of the schemes. Officials could not give satisfactory replies about most schemes. This showed

While reviewing Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, MoS Bhamre sought information about the action against those contractors who showed negligence in work. He fumed as officials did not have enough information about this and alleged that it showed that there is

The situation was same about Prime Minister Awas Yojana. When asked about number of beneficiaries, officials could not give satisfactory reply.

If officials do not have information, then inquiry has to be conducted into the scheme. Officials have conducted the survey by sitting in their officials and as result true beneficiaries deprived from the benefits. He expressed his disappointment over lax attitude of officials regarding implementation of the central schemes in the district.

When Modi government is taking efforts to reach government schemes to the beneficiaries, but there is irregularities in implementation of the schemes in Nashik district.

If officials are unable to give information, why then meetings are called, asked MoS Bhamre and rebuked Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate regarding planning about the meeting.

This will not be tolerated again, he warned and ordered to implement the schemes effectively. Table report in case of difficulties regarding fund while implementation of any scheme, MoS Bhamre urged.

MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Anil Kadam, MLA Deepika Chavan, ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Ajit Jadhav, chairpersons of municipal councils and department heads of various departments were present for the meeting.