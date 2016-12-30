State Tourism Minister Raval visits Sula Vineyards

Nashik : State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Raval paid a visit to Sula Vineyards recently and discussed in detail the concept of wine tourism. He inspected how Sula Vineyards brought the concept into a reality. Raval interacted with grape producing farmers to understand their difficulties. He assured to provide help and guidance in resolving difficulties being faced by the wine industry. Raval also took information about pending problems of the industry and assured to take follow up with

He assured to provide help and guidance in resolving difficulties being faced by the wine industry. Raval also took information about pending problems of the industry and assured to take follow up with government to resolve them.

He also spoke to the tourists who were present there and took information about their expectations from the government. As Nashik is wine capital of India and tourism in Maharashtra gets momentum due to the tourists who are arriving here, he expressed his desire to take initiative for

Doctor Neeraj Agrawal and Monit Dhavale welcomed Minister Raval on behalf of Sula Vineyards and informed them about the project.