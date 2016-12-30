Record number of notes printed in single day

Nashik Road: A record-breaking 37.5 million notes were printed in a single day at Currency Note Press at Nashik Road and Devas. Management expressed its satisfaction over this.

Notes are being dispatched for other parts of the country by airplane from Ojhar airport. In addition, notes are also being dispatched by railway and road transport.

Currency Note Press at Nashik Road and Devas (Madhya Pradesh) had printed total 37.5 million notes in a single day on Tuesday. 20.5 million notes were printed at Nashik Road, whereas 17 million notes were printed at Devas. 26.5 million notes were in

26.5 million notes were in denomination of Rs. 500, whereas remaining notes were in denomination of Rs. 20, Rs. 50 and Rs. 100. Barring Rs. 2000 notes, notes in all denominations are being printed at both Press. Both Press had printed 33 million notes in a single day on December 23. Out of these, 19 million notes were printed at Nashik Road, whereas 14 million notes were printed at Devas, sources informed. On an average 19 million notes are being printed daily at Nashik Road, whereas 14 million notes are being printed at Devas. Press Mazdoor Sangh thanked workers for achievement of this record-break feat.

