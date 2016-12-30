New Era students shine at Bhagwad Geeta recitation competition

Nashik: To mark the occasion of Geeta Jayanti, students of New Era English School gave their brilliant performance at the recently held Bhagwad Geeta recitation competition held recently. Many schools had participated in this competition.

The jury comprised of the chairperson Dr. Sharaf along with other members. Dr. Sharaf guided the students and also spoke about the importance of the language.

The winners of the competition were awarded by Ramesh Deshmukh, Sarita Deshmukh, and Mrs. Vedvikhayat.

The winners are as follows: Group 1st – Samruddhi Aniket Upasani: 3rd Prize; Group 2nd – Chinmay Kiran Garud: consolation prize; Group 3rd – Swarda Rohit Joshi: 1st Prize; Om Pradeep Shirsath – 3rd prize and Sai Dattatray Patil: consolation prize.

The school Principal and teachers congratulated the winners for their success. Sandhya Kulkarni guided the students for the competition.