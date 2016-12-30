Abhijit Chande honoured with “Business & Service Excellence Award 2016”

Nashik: “Ansh Marketing Communication”, run by public relation and media advisor Abhijit Chande was honoured with the “Business and Service Excellence Awards 2016” organized by Brands Academy at Delhi on Saturday, 17th December 2016.

The Award was presented by legendary cricketer Mr. Sandeep Patil to Mr. Abhijit Chande. After working in leading newspapers in India, Mr Abhijit Chande is providing his service as public relation and media advisor to various organisations in Nashik as well as in main cities of Maharashtra for a period of more than two decades.

In addition, he is providing his guidance related to concerned subjects to management and journalism students for many years.

Mr. Chande has presented his paper on ‘Media, Marketing and Journalism’ subject at many national and international seminars and conferences and has been honoured with various awards too.