NMC to set up 35 centres for civic facilities

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation will set up 35 facility centres in all wards to provide civic facilities for citizens. Citizens will get various types of 50 services from these centres in association with Yes bank. It will help in reducing

Citizens will get various types of 50 services from these centres in association with Yes bank. It will help in reducing work load on NMC employees working at cash counters.

This project will become useful in increasing professional communication between citizens and employees, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Citizens will get 50 services like birth certificate, marriage certificate and payment of taxes. Discussions about this took place with Yes bank and cashless transactions will get momentum through this.

Citizens have to pay frequent visits to every NMC department or headquarter to avail various types of services from the NMC.

The civic facility centres will be started with an objective to reduce stress on the citizens. Services will be provided free for some months.

Minimum fee will be charged then. These centres will be set up at NMC lands. They will be set up at private land in case there is no NMC land is available.