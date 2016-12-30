Scrap market removal Municipal Commissioner rejects plea to extend term

Nashik: The delegation of scrap dealers from the scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road met the Municipal Commissioner and demanded to extend the term, but he rejected the demand. With this, the scrap market likely to be removed soon.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Dilip Datir had filed a petition in the High Court in 2007 for removal of the scrap market. During hearing, the High Court had ordered Nashik Municipal Corporation to remove it.

Accordingly, final orders were issued by the NMC to the scrap dealers, but they have not removed their shops yet. Considering this, NMC has made all preparations to remove the scrap market in police protection.

On this backdrop, the delegation of Scrap Merchants Association met Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and demanded to extend the term, but he rejected the demand. The scrap market will be removed soon in the police protection.