4-day int’l workshop by Rajul Vasa Foundation from Jan 10

Nashik: Rajul Vasa Foundation has organised a 4-day international workshop on Vasa Concept at Nashik from January 10 to 13.

The goal of Dr. Rajul Vasa is to end the dependency from the life of brain damage patients around the world and to empower them to become self-reliant in the journey to recovery of lost control.

Doctors from various European countries are participating in this workshop. RVF management team is taking all efforts to make this workshop successful.

Rajul Vasa Foundation, Nashik centre has been operating at Satpur Colony for last 18 months and giving free training and services to brain damage patients.

Till date more than 350 patients (cerebral palsy, paralysis etc) have practised Vasa concept and are benefited too. Vasa Concept is to re-organize self-organized brain and put the patient on the road to true recovery of lost sensory motor control.

The concept aims to recover perceptual cognitive speech abilities as a by-product of making paretic limbs and trunk capable of controlling and restoring safety of COM (Centre of Mass) automatically.