Organisation of national pharmacy week from Jan 2

Nashik: Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Nashik branch has organised a 55th national pharmacy week.

This week is being celebrated from January 2 to 9, 2017. Various competitions have been organised in 30 colleges across the district, informed president of the Association Rajgopal Mundada.

The week will be celebrated at pharmacy college, run by MVP on January 2 at 10 am. Deputy District Collector of Mumbai (suburban) Swapnil Kapadnis, general secretary of MVP Nilima Pawar and secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale will be present. A blood donation camp has also been organised.

Carom, chess, table tennis, kabaddi, badminton, cricket, swimming, singing, dance and fancy dress competitions will be held during the week. Prizes will be presented at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall on January 9.