11 bank accounts of Nagre sealed

Nashik: Police yesterday sealed the bank accounts of NCP office bearer Chhabu Nagre, who has been arrested for printing fake notes in the denominations of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500.

As many as 11 bank accounts of Nagre have been sealed. The cash amount in them is around Rs. 58 lakh, informed the sources.

Police are investigating the bank accounts of Nagre and other suspects since Monday. Police had sealed 3 bank accounts in last three days.

They got information about another 9 bank accounts yesterday. They are in Nashik and at Mumbai. Police sealed all these bank accounts. Surprise is being expressed as he has 8 accounts in a single bank.

Nashik police had seized fake notes having face value of Rs. 1.35 cr from the suspects on Friday night.

They had planned to exchange these notes with new notes on commission basis. During police investigation it had come to light that mastermind Chhabu Nagre was printing fake notes in a room behind Awesome beauty parlour at Khutvadnagar.

They seized a printer, ink bottles, paper cutter and other note printing material from his house.

Chhabu Nagre was involved in printing of the fake notes, whereas Ramrao Patil and other suspects would look for customers to give fake notes to on commission.

Inquiry into bank accounts of Ramrao Patil, Pangarkar and other suspects will now be carried out, sources informed.

Meanwhile, police got information about another accomplice who was helping Chhabu Nagre in printing the fake notes with the help of a printer and they are looking for him.