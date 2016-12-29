Rs 6,735 cr in old notes deposited in district banks

Nashik: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, Reserve Bank of India had supplied Rs. 2,100 crore to various banks in the district, whereas banks have witnessed deposits of old notes worth Rs. 6,735 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised the old notes from November 8 to curb black money.

Citizens have had to face inconvenience thereafter. A note of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced to resolve cash crunch, but queues of consumers are seen due to currency shortage in banks and ATM centres. Normalcy has not been restored in the district yet. Only Rs. 5,000 – Rs. 10,000 is being disbursed to citizens.

RBI is being blamed for not providing enough currency notes. As private banks have not been getting enough currency from SBI, they are also not amused.

The District Collector had ordered the State Bank of India and other banks to supply the currency to these banks and to put money into the ATM centres twice a day.

He had also urged the consumers to do cashless transactions, but there is not much improvement in the situation. Out of Rs. 2,100 crore supplied by the RBI, Rs. 1,900 crore has been disbursed from the banks and ATM centres. Rs. 329 crore is available in the banks today.

The banks in the district have demanded Rs. 400 crore from currency chest to restore the situation, whereas State Bank of India has demanded Rs. 250 crore.

Following the demonetisation, all the banks in the district had demanded Rs. 6,500 crore, but they received Rs. 2,100 crore only.