India will continue to be one of the top 10 fastest growing economies of the world: President, CII

AURANGABAD: The long terms prospects of Indian economy is very strong and bright said Dr Naushad Forbes in a press conference organised by CII in Aurangabad yesterday.

In CII budget recommendations Dr Forbes said that the focus has been on how to encourage and improve private investment as most of the indicators are looking up except for the private investment. Therefore, we need to work on a strategy on how to get private investment flowing into the economy, he said.

Therefore, we need to work on a strategy on how to get private investment flowing into the economy, he said.

CII suggested that the government should draw up a plan and a strategy of disinvestment of 100 public sector units and work on revitalisation of the current PPP projects. He also suggested that 100 railway stations can be developed in PPP mode in line with the models followed in Japan and Germany. These are the

He also suggested that 100 railway stations can be developed in PPP mode in line with the models followed in Japan and Germany. These are the

These are the short term recommendations and in the medium term, he suggested that the focus should be on employment generation with quality jobs being created wherein the security for labour and flexibility for employer are both addressed.

In the long term, CII suggests that the focus should be more on science and technology and research and development. Currently, the R&D spends of

Currently, the R&D spends of industry is 0.3% of GDP whereas global average is 1.5%. Thus 5 times growth in R&D investment by industry is warranted. Public research also needs to grow by 10 times, he said.

CII suggests reduction of corporates tax to 18% and let there be removal of all tax exemptions and grand fathering provisions. This should help in increasing the disposable income into the system thereby creating demand for investments to kick in.

Demonitisation is a welcome move from the long term perspective. He suggested that with 86% of the cash being removed from the system, printing of currency overseas could be explored to meet the rising demand. There is a need to print many Rs. 500 notes for effective use of Rs. 2000 notes, he said.