NMC demolishes 11 illegal constructions

Nashik: The anti-encroachment department of NMC demolished 11 illegal constructions in Nashik east and west divisions as a part of its ongoing drive against illegal constructions in the city. Slabs of illegal constructions were demolished. Five persons voluntarily removed their illegal constructions.

The illegal constructions in Mihika co-op housing society near Patidar Bhavan in Nashik east division were removed.

Additional construction by Shrikant Dinde was razed. Another illegal construction by Sahdev R P Roy at his terrace space and balcony was demolished with the help of JCB machine.

Illegal room construction in balcony by Sanjay Aher and construction of steps, iron angles and metal shed by Asha Jagtap were removed.

Ramchandra Naik voluntarily removed his additional construction. Additional construction by Mohan Waikunde, Purushottam Kulkarni and Bhagwan Gaikwad voluntarily removed their additional constructions.

In this way, the Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished total 9 illegal constructions in the division, whereas 5 illegal constructions were removed voluntarily by the concerned.

In addition, illegal construction at Ganesh general stores at building basement in Kanade Maruti lane, Nashik west division was razed. Illegal construction at Rupali stores by Ashok Chandnani was removed voluntarily by the concerned.

Divisional officers Jayashri Sonawane, Nitin Ner, M D Pagare and town planning department engineer Sanjay Khule conducted the drive under Deputy Municipal Commissioner R M Bahiram as per guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde.

It has been urged that those involved in illegal constructions and encroachments at parking and public spaces should remove them voluntarily.