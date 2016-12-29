Divisional officials to get Boleros

Nashik: Six NMC divisional officials and administrative officer of education department will get new Boleros in the New Year. Their vehicles have become old now. Considering the

Six divisional officials and administrative officer (education) had made their demand for new vehicles with machine department on August 18. Six vehicles, out of the current vehicles which are with the divisional officials were purchased in 2004, whereas the vehicle of the administrative officer (education) was purchased in 2001. Considering maintenance cost of these vehicles,

administration has decided to auction them. On the backdrop of this, it has decided to given seven Boleros of Mahindra and Mahindra Company to these officials.

Rs. 7.06 lakh will be required to purchase a single Bolero. Total Rs. 49.43 lakh will be required to purchase seven Boleros.

Following approval for the proposal regarding this in the General Body Meeting, these officials will get new Boleros in the New Year.