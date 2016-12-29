Electrical testing lab Bhoomipoojan of wall compound held

Deolali Camp: Chief of the Shiv Sena youth wing Aditya Thackeray performed bhoomipoojan (land worship) of wall compound construction work of electrical testing lab worth Rs. 6.5 crore at Shilapur.

MP Hemant Godse took sincere efforts for setting up this lab at Shilapur. This project is very important for industrial development of Nashik.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan states have large scale electrical and electronic industries, but concerned products have to be sent for testing in labs at Bhopal and Bengaluru.

Money and time are wasted in this process. MP Godse took follow up with central government to set up this lab in Nashik.

He got approval from the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to get land at a nominal rent for long term.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, MLA Ajay Choudhari, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, Adesh Bandekar, MLA Yogesh Gholap, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste and others were also present.